Tamil Nadu Chief Minister greets NDA on Bihar Assembly win

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday extended his greetings to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for securing a win in the Assembly polls in Bihar.

“Good governance leads to progressive State. People of Bihar have reaffirmed their solidarity for NDA alliance. My hearty congratulations for NDA alliance in the state. Best wishes for the People of Bihar,” he tweeted from his personal handle @EPSTamilNadu.

The AIADMK and the BJP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as allies.

