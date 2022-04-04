Tamil Nadu Chief Minister distributes e-patta to Irular and Narikuravar communities

Land documentation was also given out to members of the Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class communities

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday distributed free e-patta for land to members of the Irular and Narikuravar communities, Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class communities.

As a token, he distributed the e-pattas to 10 members as part of Revenue Department’s initiative to grant land documentation to 57,978 members of the Irular and Narikuravar families, 2,35,890 belonging to Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes and 41,573 Backward Class members.

According to a release, the beneficiaries who were not able get the documents across districts are being identified. As a part of the exercise, Collectors have identified 11,873 hectares of land granted by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and about 2,668 hectares of land from the BC, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department.

A total of 2,77463 beneficiaries have constructed houses on the land, and the process of identifying beneficiaries was ongoing, the release said.

As of March 31, 43,911 beneficiaries have been given e-patta, and as per the Chief Minister’s instruction, documentation for the remaining 2,33,552 beneficiaries would be distributed in the financial year 2022-23.

HR&CE vehicles

Mr. Stalin also flagged off the new vehicles for use by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

A total of 69 vehicles have been procured at a cost of ₹5.08 crore, and the Chief Minister distributed the keys to members of the department., according to another release.