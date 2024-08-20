Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demands abolition of lateral entry in civil services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 20) said lateral entry in civil services was a direct assault on social justice, depriving the meritorious SC, ST, OBC and minority officers of their deserved opportunities at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Union Govt must halt this practice, prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs and SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions,” he said in a social media message.

He also demanded complete abolition of the Creamy Layer, a concept. “In the meantime, the stagnant ceiling for the creamy layer must be raised without any further delay,” he said.

He said these steps should be taken to uphold social justice, safeguard reservation and ensure its rightful implementation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.