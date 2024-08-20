Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demands abolition of lateral entry in civil services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 20) said lateral entry in civil services was a direct assault on social justice, depriving the meritorious SC, ST, OBC and minority officers of their deserved opportunities at the top.

“The Union Govt must halt this practice, prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs and SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions,” he said in a social media message.

He also demanded complete abolition of the Creamy Layer, a concept. “In the meantime, the stagnant ceiling for the creamy layer must be raised without any further delay,” he said.

He said these steps should be taken to uphold social justice, safeguard reservation and ensure its rightful implementation.