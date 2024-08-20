GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demands abolition of lateral entry in civil services

“The Union Govt must halt this practice, prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs and SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions,” Mr. Stalin said

Updated - August 20, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 11:29 am IST - Chennai:

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 20) said lateral entry in civil services was a direct assault on social justice, depriving the meritorious SC, ST, OBC and minority officers of their deserved opportunities at the top.

“The Union Govt must halt this practice, prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs and SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions,” he said in a social media message.

Lateral entry into bureaucracy started during previous Congress-led rule: Centre

He also demanded complete abolition of the Creamy Layer, a concept. “In the meantime, the stagnant ceiling for the creamy layer must be raised without any further delay,” he said.

He said these steps should be taken to uphold social justice, safeguard reservation and ensure its rightful implementation.

