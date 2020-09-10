Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles student’s death, announces ₹7 lakh solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

V. Vignesh, a resident of a village in Ariyalur district, died by suicide on Wednesday

A day after a student killed himself in Ariyalur district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday condoled his death and announced a solatium of ₹7 lakh to the bereaved family. He also announced that one member of his family would be provided with a government/government-related job based on qualifications.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said V. Vignesh of Ilanthankuzhi village near Andimadam in Ariyalur district had ended his life after being “dejected.” Even as he said his government was working for the welfare of students and would protect their interests, he also appealed to parents to realise their children’s sentiments and to guide them.

“It is disheartening to note of students taking this extreme step. When there are numerous ways to succeed in life, if students develop a sense of determination and work hard, it is certain that they will succeed,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.