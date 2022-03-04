Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles Shane Warne’s death
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne and observed he cannot avoid saying the spinner went too soon.
“Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can’t avoid but say ‘Gone too soon’. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.
