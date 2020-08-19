Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles Munnar landslide deaths, announces solatium

CHENNAI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of tea estate workers, natives of Tamil Nadu, who were killed in the landslide near Munnar in Kerala on August 6, and also announced solatium for their families.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the bereaved families of each of the victims killed in the incident would be granted a solatium of ₹3 lakh, while those injured would be granted ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

A total of 12 workers have been rescued from the site and have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment, he said. However, his statement did not mention any figures of the number of casualties in the incident.

Mr. Palaniswami also recalled his conversation with his Kerala counterpart on August 7 offering help in the rescue operations at the site. The Chief Secretary was also coordinating efforts to ascertain the number of victims in the incident, who are natives of Tamil Nadu.

A team led bythe Revenue Divisional Officer from Theni district was camping at the incident site and coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the rescue efforts, Mr. Palaniswami said.