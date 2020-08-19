Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles Munnar landslide deaths, announces solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of tea estate workers, natives of Tamil Nadu, who were killed in the landslide near Munnar in Kerala on August 6, and also announced solatium for their families.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the bereaved families of each of the victims killed in the incident would be granted a solatium of ₹3 lakh, while those injured would be granted ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
A total of 12 workers have been rescued from the site and have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment, he said. However, his statement did not mention any figures of the number of casualties in the incident.
Mr. Palaniswami also recalled his conversation with his Kerala counterpart on August 7 offering help in the rescue operations at the site. The Chief Secretary was also coordinating efforts to ascertain the number of victims in the incident, who are natives of Tamil Nadu.
A team led bythe Revenue Divisional Officer from Theni district was camping at the incident site and coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the rescue efforts, Mr. Palaniswami said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath