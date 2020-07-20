Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles former MLA’s death

﻿

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condoled the death of former legislator S. Rajammal Samraj from Thoothukudi district, who died in a hospital on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the former MLA had served the people of Thoothukudi Assembly constituency and earned their respect.

In a joint statement issued separately, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of the former legislator. They extended their condolences to the bereaved family.