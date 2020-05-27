Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles death of Sri Lankan Minister

In a statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Arumugan Thondaman had not only been a prominent leader among persons of Indian origin, but had also worked for the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of Sri Lankan Minister and Ceylon Workers’ Congress leader Arumugan Thondaman.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Thondaman had served as a Minister for many years. He not only was a prominent leader among persons of Indian origin, but also served for the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Terming his death a “huge loss” for Sri Lanka and its people, Mr. Palaniswami extended his condolences to the bereaved family, party workers and the people of Sri Lanka.

Arumugan Thondaman is the grandson of plantation Tamil leader and trade unionist Savumiamoorthy Thondaman. He served as Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development in the Sri Lankan government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 3:26:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-chief-minister-condoles-death-of-sri-lankan-minister/article31685795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY