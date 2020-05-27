Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles death of Sri Lankan Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of Sri Lankan Minister and Ceylon Workers’ Congress leader Arumugan Thondaman.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Thondaman had served as a Minister for many years. He not only was a prominent leader among persons of Indian origin, but also served for the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Terming his death a “huge loss” for Sri Lanka and its people, Mr. Palaniswami extended his condolences to the bereaved family, party workers and the people of Sri Lanka.

Arumugan Thondaman is the grandson of plantation Tamil leader and trade unionist Savumiamoorthy Thondaman. He served as Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development in the Sri Lankan government.