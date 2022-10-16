Tamil Nadu Chief Minister chairs Cabinet meeting

The session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on October 17.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 16, 2022 01:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening in the Secretariat, ahead of the session of the Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to commence on October 17.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State government had earlier said it would table the report of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances around the death of former CM Jayalalithaa, in the Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app