Tamil Nadu Chief Minister chairs Cabinet meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening in the Secretariat, ahead of the session of the Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to commence on October 17.
The State government had earlier said it would table the report of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances around the death of former CM Jayalalithaa, in the Assembly.