Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister asks migrant workers not to walk back to their natives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami.

Arrangements are being made for their safe return to their home States, he says

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the migrant workers against walking all the way back or making their own vehicle arrangements to their native States, as the Tamil Nadu government was arranging trains for them.

“Since Tamil Nadu government is bearing the travel expenses and making all arrangements to send migrant workers to their States with the concurrence of respective States, I appeal to them not to walk or make vehicle arrangements to go back. I appeal to them to remain in their camps till then,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

Between May 6 and 15, a total of 55,473 migrant workers were sent to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and the Northeastern States on 43 trains, with the concurrence of respective State governments, he said.

Plans were being made to send about 10,000 migrant workers daily, Mr. Palaniswami said. He also said that the State government was coordinating all efforts to send migrant workers to their native States, based on their request.

CM condoles deaths

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the killing of over 20 persons in an accident in Auriya district in Uttar Pradesh, when a truck carrying migrant workers collided with a vehicle. In a statement, he also wished that those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.

