Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces ₹210 crore for research in six State-run universities

CHENNAI

13 March 2020 16:27 IST

E-vehicles, health and bio-medicine are among the subjects of research the funds are being allocated for

To boost research in universities in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Friday that a sum of ₹210 crore would be allocated to six State-run universities.

A sum of ₹35 crore each would be allocated to Anna University (for research on e-vehicles), Annamalai University (health and environment), Bharathidasan University (health), Bharathiar University (cancer research) and Madurai Kamaraj University (bio medicine) and University of Madras (applications of bio medicine), Mr. Palaniswami said, while making a suo motu statement in the House.

The CM also announced fund allocation to the tune of ₹150 crore for creating additional infrastructure such as classrooms, labs and for computer and other equipment in government arts and science colleges to cater to the increasing number of students.

Mr. Palaniswami announced that funds of about ₹16.60 crore would be allocated for providing factory visit training to 10,000 technical students at ₹16,600 each.

Another sum of ₹25 crore would be allocated for renovating and carrying out maintenance work in 10 government engineering colleges and 45 government polytechnic colleges, he said.

CCTVs in schools

For the School Education Department, the Chief Minister said that 30 high schools would be upgraded into higher secondary schools at a cost of ₹55 crore.

While CCTVs are being installed in 1,890 high and higher secondary schools, the remaining 4,282 high and higher secondary schools would also be provided the CCTVs at a cost of ₹48.73 crore, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also increased the allocation for maintenance and renovation works in schools from ₹38.50 crore to ₹100 crore during 2020-21. He said 25 new government primary schools would be opened at ₹5.72 crore, while 10 primary schools and 15 middle schools would be upgraded to middle and high schools at a cost of ₹3.90 crore and ₹26.25 crore respectively.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced that six academies for excellence for athletics, volleyball, football and basketball would be set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He said such academies would be set up for swimming at the Velachery Aquatic Complex.

A five-floor building would be constructed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to provide training in carrom, taekwondo, judo and bridge at ₹12.30 crore. An open sports stadium would be set up in Tiruppur at a cost of ₹18 crore, he added.

Renovation of heritage structures

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that the heritage buildings in Presidency College campus in Chennai would be renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore. The college was established in 1840.

The CM also announced that the historic Institute of Advanced Study in Education at Saidapet in Chennai -- the premier teacher training institution in the country and the first-of-its-kind in Asia -- would be renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore.