HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu to celebrate first Nilgiri Tahr Day on October 7

October 7 was chosen by the Government as Nilgiri Tahr Day in honour of E.R.C. Davidar, a wildlife conservationist who pioneered studies on the sole mountain ungulate of Southern India as early as in 1960s

October 06, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiri tahr

Nilgiri tahr | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Nearly a year after launching the Project Nilgiri Tahr for the conservation of its State animal, Tamil Nadu will celebrate the first ‘Nilgiri Tahr Day’ on October 7 (Saturday).

October 7 was chosen by the Government as Nilgiri Tahr Day in honour of E.R.C. Davidar, a wildlife conservationist who pioneered studies on the sole mountain ungulate of Southern India as early as in 1960s.

While launching Project Nilgiri Tahr, the Government had declared that Davidar’s birthday would be celebrated as Nilgiri Tahr Day. Davidar took the first census of the Nilgiri tahr in the Nilgiris landscape during 1963 and reported that there were about 400 tahrs in the Nilgiris including a largest herd consisting of 38 animals. He conducted a detailed survey of Nilgiri tahr throughout the Western Ghats in 1975 and estimated about 2,200 individuals. ‘Whispers from the wild’, ‘The Cheetal Walk-Living in the Wilderness’ and ‘The Toda and The Tahr’ are among his books on tahr conservation.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu, Kerala may join hands to count endangered Nilgiri tahr

Members of the Project Nilgiri Tahr said that various activities would be conducted in the coming days to create awareness on the State animal, conservation status of which is in the ‘endangered’ category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

The five-year tahr project, with a budget allocation of ₹ 25.14 crore, is headed by a Project Director and a research team comprising one senior scientist-cum-research coordinator and four senior research fellows. The project aims to conduct periodical synchronised surveys across tahr holding divisions, removal of invasive species and grassland restoration in tahr habitats, awareness programmes about Tahr conservation, implementation of ecotourism and ecodevelopment initiatives and health monitoring of the species.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / habitat (conservation) / nature and wildlife / flora and fauna / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.