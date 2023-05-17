ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor deaths | Tamil Nadu government cancels ‘financial aid’ to man accused of supplying hooch

May 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated May 18, 2023 12:59 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

The Chengalpattu police arrested D. Amavasai, who, they alleged, got himself admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital to avoid arrest

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled a financial aid of ₹50,000 to D. Amavasai, who was admitted to hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Chengalpattu district, after it came to light that he was an accused in the case.

Eight persons from Perunkaranai village near Madurantakam taluk died after consuming the spurious liquor. The State government had announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who died, and ₹50,000 to those undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | Ministers hand over solatium to kin of victims at Marakkanam

Bid to evade arrest

The Chengalpattu police arrested Amavasai, who, they alleged, got himself admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital to avoid arrest, and his associate Ravi for supplying the spurious liquor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the cancellation of the aid announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, an official said the demand draft had not been given to the accused, and an order had been passed cancelling the aid.

Highlighting the issue earlier on Tuesday, May 16, BJP state president K. Annamalai had tweeted, “The police have filed a case against Amavasai for causing death due to illicit liquor in Chengalpattu. Amavasai is the brother of DMK’s deputy secretary of Chittamur union. To evade arrest, he has staged hospitalisation. This incompetent DMK government has announced a compensation of ₹50,000 to him as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US