Tamil Nadu can play a key role in Atma Nirbhar Bharat plan: Piyush Goyal

Union minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal said Tamil Nadu can play a key role in the Centre’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat plan (to push India towards self-reliance).
“Self-reliance does not mean we won’t work with partners in other countries. It means we become self-reliant and self-sufficient in sectors wherever resources are available,” he said speaking at a virtual rally organised by BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on completion of one year of Narendra Modi government 2.0.
He said Tamil Nadu can play a key role in sectors like software, hardware, electronics, automobiles, leather, textiles and tourism with its skilled workforce. “The new Ministry of Water Resources is working with the State government to ensure that water shortage is a thing of the past,” he said.
Mr. Goyal also pointed out that Tamil Nadu would benefit from the Centre’s blue revolution strategy to promote fishing. In an apparent reference to the current tensions with China, he pointed out that Centre’s decision to walk out of The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last year, stands vindicated now.
“The world recognizes Prime Minister took the right decision to protect the cottage industries, medium and small industries and labour,” Mr. Goyal said. He also highlighted the decision to criminalise Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act as key achievements of the Narendra Modi government.
