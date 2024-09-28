GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as deputy CM, Senthilbalaji makes a comeback

Besides Senthilbalaji, Dr. Govi Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran and S. M. Nasar have been also been inducted into the Cabinet

Updated - September 28, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
File picture of Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

File picture of Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday (September 28, 2024) approved Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recommendations on a Cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and saw the return of V. Senthilbalaji to the Council of Ministers, two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

The rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin | Focus Tamil Nadu
Watch: The rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin | Focus Tamil Nadu | Video Credit: The Hindu

Further, three Ministers, including Mano Thangaraj who held the Dairy Development portfolio, have been dropped.

Related Stories

Besides Mr. Senthilbalaji, Dr. Govi Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran and S. M. Nasar have been inducted. Mr. Senthilbalaji had resigned in February this year, months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin "recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s great challenge

The Governor has approved the recommendations, it said, adding, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. in Raj Bhavan.

Further, Minister for Higher Education, Dr K. Ponmudy, is Minister for Forests.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.