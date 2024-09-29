Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Senthilbalaji, three others sworn-in as Ministers

DMK legislator V. Senthilbalaji, who was released on bail from Puzhal prison three days ago, was sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise on Sunday (September 24, 2024). DMK legislators R. Rajendran, Govi. Chezhiaan and S.M. Nasar too were sworn-in as Ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. Mr. Senthilbalaji and Mr. Nasar have been inducted for a second time in the M.K. Stalin Cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday evening, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was on Saturday designated Deputy Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker were among those seated in the audience. Since Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin was already a Minister, there was no need to administer him the oath.

Mr. Chezhiaan has been given the Higher Education portfolio. Mr. Nasar is the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils and Mr. Rajendran has been allotted Tourism portfolio.

Media entry restricted

An official source said a communication recommending new names for the Cabinet was sent late on September 27 but the Governor was out of station. Eventually, a press release confirming the change in the Cabinet was issued on Saturday evening. During the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, the entry of the media into the Bharathiar Mandapam was restricted.

Within a year of its assuming office on May 7, 2021, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underwent a minor reshuffle in March 2022. Then Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan’s portfolio was divested, and he was handed the Backward Classes Welfare portfolio, while S.S. Sivasankar was given the transport portfolio.

In December that year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son and legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn-in as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. In the inter-se seniority list, he stood 10th in the list of 35 Ministers.

In May 2023, the Cabinet underwent further changes – an inclusion, a drop and changes in key portfolios such as finance and industries. T.R.B. Rajaa was included in the Cabinet as Industries Minister, a portfolio till then held by senior Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Mr. Thennarasu was handed the finance portfolio, which was held by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. The latter was allotted the Information Technology portfolio, which was until then held by T. Mano Thangaraj and the latter was given the dairy portfolio. Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar was dropped from the Cabinet. The Tamil Development portfolio held by Mr. Thennarasu was handed over to M.P. Saminathan.

Following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case that disqualified him as a legislator, K. Ponmudy was dropped as the Minister for Higher Education in December 2023. His portfolios were reallocated to Mr. Rajakannappan.

In February this year, based on the recommendations of the CM, the Governor approved the resignation of jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet. It may be recalled that earlier the Governor and CM made their disagreement public over the continuing of Mr. Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet as Minister without portfolio following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement, in connection with a case.

A month later, following observations by the Supreme Court in March this year, the Governor re-inducted Mr. Ponmudy into the Cabinet. Some of the subjects handled by Minister R. Gandhi were also reallocated to Mr. Rajakannappan.

Though speculations were rife about his son Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the Deputy CM, Mr Stalin had dismissed them during the past few months. Later, commenting on possible change in the Cabinet, the CM had said “change alone was constant”.

Ending months of speculation, an official communication from the Raj Bhavan issued on Saturday late evening confirmed the change in the Cabinet.

