A meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), approved investment proposals to the tune of ₹44,125 crore, which are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals by 15 companies that were cleared by the Cabinet were in the electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing sectors, among others.

Sembcorp will invest ₹21,340 crore in Thoothukudi district, generating employment for over 1,100 people, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu told reporters at the Secretariat. While an electronics major is set to invest ₹2,600 crore in Kancheepuram district, Milky Mist will invest ₹1,777 crore in Erode district and Lohum ₹1,597 crore in Krishangiri district, Mr. Thennarasu added.

The Cabinet also approved three policies for the Energy Department on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.