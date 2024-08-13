ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Cabinet approves investment proposals worth ₹44,125 crore in renewable energy, electronics, food processing sectors

Updated - August 13, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The proposals by 15 companies are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), approved investment proposals to the tune of ₹44,125 crore, which are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals by 15 companies that were cleared by the Cabinet were in the electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing sectors, among others.

Sembcorp will invest ₹21,340 crore in Thoothukudi district, generating employment for over 1,100 people, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu told reporters at the Secretariat. While an electronics major is set to invest ₹2,600 crore in Kancheepuram district, Milky Mist will invest ₹1,777 crore in Erode district and Lohum ₹1,597 crore in Krishangiri district, Mr. Thennarasu added.

The Cabinet also approved three policies for the Energy Department on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US