T.N. Cabinet approves investment proposals worth ₹44,125 crore in renewable energy, electronics, food processing sectors

The proposals by 15 companies are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the State

Updated - August 13, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), approved investment proposals to the tune of ₹44,125 crore, which are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the State.

The proposals by 15 companies that were cleared by the Cabinet were in the electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing sectors, among others.

Sembcorp will invest ₹21,340 crore in Thoothukudi district, generating employment for over 1,100 people, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu told reporters at the Secretariat. While an electronics major is set to invest ₹2,600 crore in Kancheepuram district, Milky Mist will invest ₹1,777 crore in Erode district and Lohum ₹1,597 crore in Krishangiri district, Mr. Thennarasu added.

The Cabinet also approved three policies for the Energy Department on Tuesday.

