Tamil Nadu Budget 2022

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ahead of Budget presentation. Also seen is Additional Chief Secretary N. Muruganantham. Photo: Special Arrangment/DIPR

Chennai TN Budget: Govt. proposes major plans to decongest vehicular traffic in Chennai Special Correspondent
Tamil Nadu TN Budget: Govt. to set up advanced early warning systems for weather prediction Special Correspondent
Tamil Nadu TN Budget: Botanical garden to be set up near Chennai in partnership with London-based Kew Gardens Special Correspondent
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu budget 2022 highlights
