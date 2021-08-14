  • The Package

Tamil Nadu Budget 2021

The recently elected DMK government presented its maiden paperless budget on August 13, 2021

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the State Budget in Assembly, in Chennai, on Friday, August 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented DMK government’s first Budget after the election on August 13.

In his Budget speech, Mr. Rajan said deeper reforms would be undertaken to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s debt overhang was corrected without any delay. The revenue deficit for 2021-22 is expected to go up from the unrealistic interim budget estimates of ₹41,417.30 crore to ₹58,692.68 crore in the revised budget estimates.

Mr. Rajan in his speech claimed that the DMK government, in 100 days, was able to reclaim ₹626 crore worth of temple properties and restore them to the control of temples.

Placing a special thrust on environment, climate change, protection of wetlands and irrigation, Mr. Rajan announced a Green Tamil Nadu Mission to increase the total areas under forest and tree cover to 33% of the land areas in the state. Mr. Rajan also unveiled the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission to focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation activities. The allocation for the mission is ₹500 crore.

The State government also announced a waiver of loans to the tune of ₹2,756 crore due from self-help groups to the co-operative credit societies.

Tamil Nadu has already borrowed ₹36,000 crore so far in 2021-22, and is the top borrower among the States.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
Budget speech of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TN Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management
Petrol to cost ₹3 cheaper a litre in Tamil Nadu
T.N. Budget 2021-22: Textiles to get a separate directorate
DMK government reclaims temple properties worth ₹626 crore
AIADMK walkout to highlight DMK’s failure to get NEET cancelled, says Palaniswami
TN Budget 2021 | No need to make women head of household in ration cards to avail benefits
TN Budget 2021 | Deep-sea excavations in Sangam age harbours
TN Budget 2021 | Special thrust on forest cover increase and protection of wetlands
Employment scheme for urban poor
Fiscal deficit breaches 4% of GSDP
Crop loan waiver, agricultural jewel loans put on hold
Budget announcements not adequate, say MSMEs
‘Focus is on plugging leakages’
Industries welcome budget announcements
City residents buoyed by budget announcement on integrated bus stand
Corporates welcome Budget, call it balanced and ‘growth-oriented’
‘Metro rail plan for Madurai, a great move’
Need more price cut for petrol: residents
Phase 1 of fintech city project to come up in Nandambakkam
More flood-prevention projects on the anvil
AIADMK terms the Budget disappointing
₹150 crore to improve facilities at Kasimedu
State to formulate its own education policy
Time not ripe for fiscal consolidation, says Finance Minister
TRENDING TODAY