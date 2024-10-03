The Chennai City police have filed a charge sheet in a judicial magistrate court against 30 persons, including jailed gangster Nagendran, another absconding gangster Sambav Senthil, Nagendran’s son Aswathaman, a former Congress functionary, and others, in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong.

The 5,000-page charge sheet also consists of 750 pages of documentary evidence, said police sources.

Armstrong’s murder and unanswered questions

On the evening of July 5, a gang of men hacked Armstrong to death while he was visiting a construction site in Perambur. The police have arrested 28 suspects in connection with the murder so far.

One of the suspects, Thiruvengadam, who allegedly fired at police personnel when he was taken to recover the weapon used for the murder, was shot dead by the police in July. The Sembium police registered a case, and special teams conducted a thorough investigation on the orders of City Police Commissioner A. Arun.

The charge sheet filed on Thursday named 30 persons involved in the conspiracy and murder of the BSP leader. Gangster Nagendran, who is imprisoned at Vellore Central Prison, has been named accused number 1 and absconding gangster Sambav Senthil is accused number 2. Nagendran’s son Aswathaman is accused number 3.

Ponnai Balu, Arul, Ramu alias Vinoth, Hariharan, Malarkodi, who was an AIADMK functionary and advocate from Triplicane, Praveen alias Hariharan, a former TMC functionary from Old Washermenpet, and Sathish Kumar, who hails from Thirunindravur, have been added to the list of accused in the charge sheet.