Stalin invites MPs, MLAs of all political parties to inaugurate Breakfast scheme on Aug. 25

August 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the formal inauguration of the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, legislators of DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, BJP, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) have been invited to launch the scheme in their respective constituencies on August 25.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written letters to all MPs and MLAs, inviting them for inaugurating the scheme in any one of the primary schools in their constituencies, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin would formally inaugurate the expansion of the scheme in Nagapattinam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers would inaugurate the scheme in their respective districts. Initially, the scheme was implemented to benefit 1.14 lakh children in Classes I-V in 1,545 government primary schools.

After analysing its impact, the State government decided to implement it in all government primary schools across Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.