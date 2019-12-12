Tamil Nadu books first case of child pornography under POCSO Act

The Tamil Nadu police has booked a suspect who allegedly downloaded / uploaded and circulated child pornography under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology. This is the first time the State police has invoked provisions under these amended Acts to curb child pornography.

The Tiruchi city police on Thursday arrested Christopher Alphonse (42) of Khajapet on charges of possessing and circulating child porn to his contacts through a social media platform. After investigators summoned the suspect based on a specific input, he deleted the incriminating content from his mobile phone and other storage devices. However, police retrieved the child porn films forwarded by the suspect from his Facebook Messenger account.

While the source of the sexual content is under investigation, police said the credentials of the persons to whom he forwarded the child pornography clips were also being looked into. A case under Section 67(A)(B) of the IT Act along with POCSO provisions was booked against Alphonse who is a AC mechanic with Diploma in ITI, the sources said.

Tiruchi Police Commissioner V. Varadharaju said that Alphonse was addicted to child pornography and admitted to the fact that many of his friends / contacts to whom he circulated the content were also such addicts. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a police constable attached to the cyber cell. The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, a non-profit organisation, are monitoring such illegal activities at the national level and assisting the police in child safety operations.

Additional Director-General of Police (Crime) M. Ravi said inputs on possession / circulation of child pornography received from central agencies were being forwarded to Commissioners / Superintendents of Police for appropriate action. An input relating to filming a sexual act involving children at a tourist location was being investigated.