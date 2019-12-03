Tamil Nadu BJP recommends action against State unit’s vice-president

The Tamil Nadu BJP has recommended action against its vice-president B.T. Arasa Kumar, a day after he praised M.K. Stalin and asserted that the DMK leader will become the Chief Minister of the State.

The State unit has written to the party’s Central leadership in Delhi, seeking action against him for the statements he made at a wedding function in Pudukottai on Sunday, in the presence of Mr. Stalin.

“His speech is against our party’s principles and brings our party into disrepute, and action has been recommended against him,” said K.S. Narendran, State general secretary, BJP Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Narendran said Mr. Kumar should not participate in any meetings of the party or appear in debates or represent the party in any manner till the high command decides on his case. On Sunday, Mr. Kumar said the day was not far off when Mr. Stalin will don the mantle of Chief Minister. He also said he was a fan of Mr. Stalin, and that the DMK leader was the most fit to be hailed as the future Chief Minister.

As a video of his speech did the rounds on social media, Mr. Kumar, in a late-night statement, said his remarks were being selectively used to project him as favouring the DMK president becoming the Chief Minister.

After the letter was sent to the Central leadership, Mr. Kumar said he had already given an explanation to the party leadership on Sunday night.

“That speech was made only with a good intention since it was a wedding function and the situation demanded that. I have already given an explanation to party national general secretary Muralidhar Rao,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said he came to know about the letter seeking action against him only through the media, but refused to comment on it.

Mr. Kumar said he had no plans of joining the DMK. “Neither has the DMK asked me [to join the party] nor do I have any such idea. I joined the BJP only on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology and leadership,” he said.