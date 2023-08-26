ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai silent on corruption allegations against former AIADMK ministers, says Seeman

August 26, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Friday said it would have been fair and neutral on the part of BJP State president K. Annamalai if he had also released the list of assets accumulated by former AIADMK ministers just as he did in the case of some DMK ministers and leaders.

Speaking to journalists at Tiruchi, Mr. Seeman said Mr. Annamalai had not spoken on the allegations of corruption levelled against former AIADMK ministers, some of whom were facing CBI probe. Mr. Annamalai had not spoken on the Kodanad murder case or the Thoothukudi police firing incident. “Just because you have an alliance with them (AIADMK) do they become clean,” Mr. Seeman wondered.

“The DMK had an alliance with the Congress, which had ceded Katchatheevu; refused to provide due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and was responsible for the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils,” Mr. Seeman alleged. The Congress and the BJP governments in Karnataka had allocated funds for the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a query, Mr. Seeman felt the BJP had no presence in Tamil Nadu. The BJP had won in four Assembly seats only with the help of an alliance with the AIADMK, he opined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US