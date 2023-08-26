HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai silent on corruption allegations against former AIADMK ministers, says Seeman

August 26, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman. File photo

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Friday said it would have been fair and neutral on the part of BJP State president K. Annamalai if he had also released the list of assets accumulated by former AIADMK ministers just as he did in the case of some DMK ministers and leaders.

Speaking to journalists at Tiruchi, Mr. Seeman said Mr. Annamalai had not spoken on the allegations of corruption levelled against former AIADMK ministers, some of whom were facing CBI probe. Mr. Annamalai had not spoken on the Kodanad murder case or the Thoothukudi police firing incident. “Just because you have an alliance with them (AIADMK) do they become clean,” Mr. Seeman wondered.

“The DMK had an alliance with the Congress, which had ceded Katchatheevu; refused to provide due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and was responsible for the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils,” Mr. Seeman alleged. The Congress and the BJP governments in Karnataka had allocated funds for the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Seeman felt the BJP had no presence in Tamil Nadu. The BJP had won in four Assembly seats only with the help of an alliance with the AIADMK, he opined.

