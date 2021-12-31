Tamil Nadu begins New Year with fresh COVID-19 curbs

Restrictions announced as daily case count exceeds 1,000

New Year will begin with fresh lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in the novel coronavirus cases, including those of the Omicron variant.

On Friday, when the daily case count touched 1,155, crossing the 1,000-mark after many months, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a review meeting and announced the restrictions that will be in force till January 10.

According to the announcement, physical classes cannot be held for students of Std. I-VIII, and play schools and kindergartens will be closed.

Physical classes for Std. IX-XII and colleges and ITIs will be allowed with the standard operating procedures. The existing norms will have to be followed at the places of worship.

All exhibitions and book fairs (including the Chennai Book Fair which is scheduled to start on January 6) have been postponed, Mr. Stalin said.

Only 50% of customers will be allowed to dine in at a given point of time at restaurants, hotels and bakeries. Only 50% of patrons will be allowed at entertainment and amusement parks. The number of guests at wedding and related events has been capped at 100. Only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals.

At jewellery and textile shops, owners will have to ensure that only 50% of the customers are allowed in at any given time. At gyms, yoga centres and clubs too, only 50% patrons are to be allowed at any given time.

No standees will be allowed in public transport buses, while only 50% passengers are to be allowed in Chennai Metro Rail. Likewise, mutiplex/cinemas/theatres can fill only 50% of their seats. At beauty parlours, salons and spas, only 50% of customers will be allowed. Sports events will be allowed in open grounds in compliance with the norms, while only 50% of the audience could be let into indoor stadia.

The current restriction on social, cultural and political events will continue.

Since there are “higher chances” of the unvaccinated population aged above 60 getting infected by the Omicron variant, the Chief Minister requested them to take the vaccine. Those who have taken only the first dose should take the second, he insisted.

“The proprietors and employees of commercial establishments must have been vaccinated,” Mr. Stalin said, urging all establishments to avoid air-conditioning and ensure physical distancing among the customers.

Only essential activities would be allowed in the containment zones, he said. A house-to-house survey would be undertaken in areas having a high rate of infection. “COVID appropriate behaviour and norms would be monitored and penalty would be imposed on those who violate these norms,” Mr. Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 situation, the spread of the Omicron variant and the lockdown restrictions. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Cooperation I. Periasamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials took part at the meeting.