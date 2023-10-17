Tamil Nadu bags United Nations award for excellence in investment promotion

October 17, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion under the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, government of Tamil Nadu, has received the prestigious United Nations Promotion Award 2023, for excellence in scaling up energy transition investments at the 8th World Investment Forum, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, recently.

V. Vishnu, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance, received the U.N award from Rebeca Grynspan, Director General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In the citation, the U.N. said Guidance was receiving the award for “facilitating the first solar investment project with a fully vertical integrated photovoltaic thin film solar module manufacturing facility, notably through green incentives and higher training incentives for women. This project will facilitate access to low-cost solar panels and contribute to more sustainable cities in India.”

T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said: “The U.N. Award is another feather in the cap for Team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting investments from global companies in all sectors. The award is a recognition of the government of Tamil Nadu’s visionary and progressive outlook.”

The U.N award is in recognition of Guidance’s efforts to attract investments using innovative approaches for promotion, finance, and partnerships in energy transition promotion.

The biennial World Investment Forum, organised by UNCTAD since 2008, monitors the mainstreaming of sustainable development goals by investment promotion agencies and conducts regular surveys.

Based on UNCTAD’s research and survey, this year’s edition of the U.N. Investment Promotion Awards recognises the work of IPAs in attracting investments for climate action, with consideration of innovative approaches to investment promotion, finance, and partnerships.