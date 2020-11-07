Tamil Nadu bags ‘Best State’ award for water management

Photograph used for representational purposes only

CHENNAI

07 November 2020 12:27 IST

The State also won awards in several other categories under the National Water Awards 2019, presented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti

Tamil Nadu has bagged the first place under the ‘Best State’ category under the National Water Awards (NWAs) 2019, presented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Tamil Nadu was followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan as the best states under the normal category.

The National Water Awards 2019 are presented in 16 categories including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Research/ Innovation/ New Technology and Best Education among others, and each of the categories has sub-categories in different zones of the country, a press release said.

Tamil Nadu also bagged awards under the Best District category in the South. Vellore and Karur districts were awarded first and second spots respectively under the ‘Revival of River’ sub-category.

Perambalur district came second in the ‘Water Conservation’ category. Under the ‘Water Conservation’ category for South, Sasthavinathur Village Panchayat, Thoothukudi bagged the first place. Madurai Municipal Corporation was awarded the first place in the ‘Best Urban Local Body’ category.

Hari Kuppuswamy, ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore , T. Pradeep, IIT Madras and Va Tech Wabag Ltd bagged the first three spots respectively under the ‘Best Research/Innovation/Adaptation of New Technology for Water Conservation’ category.

Manikandan, co-ordinator, Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu, Coimbatore and Prof. Sakthinathan Ganapathy Pandian, CWG Campus, Anna University bagged the top two two spots under the ‘Best Water Warrior’ for South Zone.

Indira Gandhi Government High School, Katterikuppam, Puducherry was awarded the first place in the ‘Best School’ category.

The awards distribution ceremony will be held on November 11 and 12 virtually.