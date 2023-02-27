Tamil Nadu at high risk of infrastructure vulnerabilities due to climate change, finds study

February 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Cross Dependency Institute (XDI), a climate risk analytic organisation, in a study assessed 2,639 regions’ physical risk of damage from extreme weather and climate change in 2050

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is among the world’s top 50 at-risk States and provinces facing infrastructure vulnerabilities due to climate change, according to a report by the Cross Dependency Institute (XDI), a climate risk analytic organisation.

The report assessed 2,639 regions’ physical risk of damage from extreme weather and climate change in 2050.

In its report titled “Gross Domestic Climate Risks 2023”, released on February 20, XDI analysed regions around the world according to the probable impact of eight climate change hazards on their built environment. The hazards include riverine and surface flooding, coastal flooding, extreme heat, forest fire, soil movement, extreme wind and freeze thaw.

Tamil Nadu ranks 36 globally in terms of the aggregated damage ratio, which refers to the total annual average loss from properties damaged by extreme weather events as a fraction of replacement cost of that property.

“High ranking for this metric reflects States, provinces and territories where a larger proportion of total built-up area will be subject to damage from climate change and extreme weather, even if the extent of that area may be small,” the report said. Larger territories tend to be higher in this ranking because they had a greater extent of built-up areas, it added.

The XDI used global climate models, combined with local weather and environmental data and engineering archetypes for the calculations. Bihar is the most vulnerable State from India ranked 22 globally, followed by Uttar Pradesh (25), Assam (28) and Rajasthan (32).