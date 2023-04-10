ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly urges Centre, President to instruct Governor to grant assent to Bills within a specific period

April 10, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Chennai

The T.N. Assembly moved a resolution against Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday in this regard; this is the second resolution moved by the House against Mr. Ravi; CM M.K. Stalin charged that the “Raj Bhavan has been converted into Political Bhavan”; AIADMK and BJP members staged a walkout

B. Kolappan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging the Union Government and President Droupadi Murmu to issue appropriate instructions to Governor R.N. Ravi, to give his assent to Bills passed by the Assembly, within a specific period.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was under a compulsion to move a resolution against the Governor for the second time. He reiterated that “unwarranted circumstances” were not created by the government. Accusing the Governor of functioning with political motives and converting the “Raj Bhavan into a Political Bhavan”, he recalled the observation of the Justice Rajmannar Committee that “it is an appropriate time to abolish the post of Governor and the Governor should be a detached figure.”

In January this year, the Assembly had moved a resolution disapproving of the Governor’s selective deviation from the prepared text, of his customary address to the House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, on April 7, Governor R.N. Ravi had said, that if a Governor withholds assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it means the “Bill is dead”.

Before Mr. Stalin moved the resolution, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who is also the Leader of the House, moved a resolution to suspend certain rules of the Assembly so that the resolution against the Governor could be taken up for discussion.

ALSO READ
Explained | What led to the Governor-CM rift in Tamil Nadu?

Legislators of the AIADMK, the main Opposition party staged a walkout even before the resolution was moved alleging that Speaker M. Appavu had not accepted their demand to recognise the Deputy leader of the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami also alleged that live telecast of the Assembly proceedings had been denied to Opposition leaders, while the replies of State Ministers were telecast in detail.

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu ordered voting on the resolution, since three-fourth of the members of the House need to support a resolution as per Rule 287 of the Assembly Rules. The doors of the Assembly were closed for the voting, which was done by counting the members in favour of, and against the resolution. As many as 144 of the 146 members present in the House voted in favour of moving the resolution. Only two MLAs of the BJP, M.R. Gandhi and C. Saraswathi, who were present in the House, opposed it and subsequently, staged a walkout.

The objective of the resolution, the Chief Minister, said was to establish the legislative power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu to urge the Governor to refrain from continuously acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Stalin also urged the Union Government and the President to prescribe a specific time limit to Governors to give their assent to Bills passed by egislators, who are the voice of the people of the State. He said the government, having come to power with an overwhelming mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu, had the Constitutional responsibility and democratic duty to fulfill the aspirations and needs of the people.

ALSO READ
The Governor should not think he is a great dictator, says Chief Minister

“This august House records with deep regret the action of the Governor in indefinitely withholding many Bills without giving permission, passed by the Legislative Assembly—on the basis of sovereignty and the legislative responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution -–thereby functioning against the welfare of the people of the State,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also made a reference to the Governor’s recent remarks about Bills sent to him for assent, and said: the “controversial comments made by the Governor in public forums about the Bills passed by the Assembly and sent for assent, are not in accordance with the office he holds, the oath he took and interest of the state administration.” He added: “Besides it is against the Constitution and the established convention being followed and belittling the dignity of this House and undermining the supremacy of the Legislature in a Parliamentary democracy.”

Speaker Appavu, after a subsequent voice vote declared that the resolution was adopted unanimously.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US