Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on January 6

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Secretariat and Assembly function

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Secretariat and Assembly function   | Photo Credit: K. V. Srinivasan

more-in

The Assembly session is likely to witness a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act which the AIADMK supported in the Rajya Sabha

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on January 6 for its next session and will begin with the Governor’s Address.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Governor summoned the Assembly to meet at 10 a.m. on January 6. The Assembly session is likely to witness a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act which the AIADMK supported in the Rajya Sabha while the DMK and the opposition parties opposed it in Parliament and are continuing their agitation on the streets.

The AIADMK’s number in the Assembly has gone up after the victory of Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan from the Nanguneri constituency which was with the Congress earlier. H. Vasanthakumar of the Congress vacated the seat to fight the Lok Sabha poll. The ruling party’s M.R. Muthamizhselvan also won from Vikravandi in the recently concluded bye-polls to the two constituencies. The bye-poll to the constituency, which was held by the DMK was necessitated following the death of its MLA Rathamani. The two MLAs were administered the oath of office on November 1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:40:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-to-convene-on-january-6/article30387169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY