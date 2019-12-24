Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on January 6

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on January 6 for its next session and will begin with the Governor’s Address.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Governor summoned the Assembly to meet at 10 a.m. on January 6. The Assembly session is likely to witness a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act which the AIADMK supported in the Rajya Sabha while the DMK and the opposition parties opposed it in Parliament and are continuing their agitation on the streets.

The AIADMK’s number in the Assembly has gone up after the victory of Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan from the Nanguneri constituency which was with the Congress earlier. H. Vasanthakumar of the Congress vacated the seat to fight the Lok Sabha poll. The ruling party’s M.R. Muthamizhselvan also won from Vikravandi in the recently concluded bye-polls to the two constituencies. The bye-poll to the constituency, which was held by the DMK was necessitated following the death of its MLA Rathamani. The two MLAs were administered the oath of office on November 1.