Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker refers report in Tamil daily ‘Dinamalar’ to Privileges Committee

March 23, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Chennai:

Dinamalar is accused of ‘denigrating’ Finance Minsiter Palanivel Thiagarajan and other Ministers on the Budget presentation.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presenting the State Budget for FY 2023-24 in the State Assembly, in Chennai, Monday, March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Thursday, March 23, 2023, referred to the Privileges Committee a breach of privilege issue against Tamil newspaper Dinamalar for “denigrating” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and other Ministers when the budget for 2023 was presented in the Assembly earlier this week.

He said on a prima facie view, the issues appeared to attract a breach of privilege and sent it to the Privileges Committee under Rule 226 of the Assembly Rules. 

The issue was raised in the House by Tamizhaga Vazhurimai Katchi (TVK) founder Panruti T. Velmurugan, DMK member Saba Rajendran and Congress Legislature Party leader Selvaperunthagai. 

CONNECT WITH US