Tamil Nadu Assembly sittings to commence at 9.30 a.m.

Published - July 18, 2024 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Fort St. George

The sittings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will henceforth commence at 9.30 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. The Speaker has recently amended the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules in this regard.

The sitting shall ordinarily commence at 9.30 a.m. and conclude at 1.30 p.m., the revised rule reads. So, on the days allotted for the voting on demands for grants, no other business will be taken up before 1.30 p.m., except with the consent of the Speaker, according to another rule amended recently.

The sitting usually commences at 10 a.m. However, at the last session, the Business Advisory Committee decided to start the proceedings at 9.30 a.m. because the House had sittings in the mornings as well as in the evenings.

The proceedings would commence with the Speaker reading out a couplet from The Tirukkural. The extension of the proceedings beyond the official hours of business is allowed with the consent of the Speaker.

