GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Assembly sittings to commence at 9.30 a.m.

Published - July 18, 2024 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Fort St. George

A view of Fort St. George

The sittings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will henceforth commence at 9.30 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. The Speaker has recently amended the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules in this regard.

The sitting shall ordinarily commence at 9.30 a.m. and conclude at 1.30 p.m., the revised rule reads. So, on the days allotted for the voting on demands for grants, no other business will be taken up before 1.30 p.m., except with the consent of the Speaker, according to another rule amended recently.

The sitting usually commences at 10 a.m. However, at the last session, the Business Advisory Committee decided to start the proceedings at 9.30 a.m. because the House had sittings in the mornings as well as in the evenings.

The proceedings would commence with the Speaker reading out a couplet from The Tirukkural. The extension of the proceedings beyond the official hours of business is allowed with the consent of the Speaker.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.