Tamil Nadu Assembly session to conclude on Tuesday

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Assembly functions

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Assembly functions   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Speaker P. Dhanapal announced on Monday that all the demands for grants for various Departments would be taken up for discussion on March 24

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will conclude on Tuesday instead of at the end of the month. Speaker P. Dhanapal announced on Monday that all the demands for grants for various Departments would be taken up for discussion on March 24. He said the Business Advisory Committee has decided that demands for grants for various departments slated between March 24 and 31 would be taken up on Tuesday. Bills that have already been introduced would also be taken up on Tuesday. There will be no question hour.

