Tamil Nadu Assembly session to commence on February 12; Budget to be presented on February 19

February 02, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024 will commence with the customary Governor’s address on February 12. The State Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on February 19, Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Thursday. Governor R.N. Ravi’s speech would be his third address to the Assembly.

The Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the session, which will start at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat Complex at Fort St. George, Mr Appavu told journalists.

Though Mr. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have made several public appearances since the Governor walked out of the Assembly in January last year, the tension between the two continues to simmer as they differ on several issues, beyond Constitutional issues.

The Governor’s recent observations on housing for the poor in Nagapattinam and special pujas at temples in Tamil Nadu on the day of consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Law Minister S. Regupathy’s criticism of Mr. Ravi have only added to the discord between the Governor and the government.

During the session, the DMK government is expected to highlight the launch of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and the investments received by the State at the Global Investors Meet and during the Chief Minister’s visit to Spain.

The principal Opposition AIADMK is likely to flag the law and order situation in the wake of the recent attack on a journalist in Tiruppur district. The reported delay in the arrest of a family member of a DMK MLA in connection with the alleged torture of a domestic help and the criticism over the Kilambakkam bus terminus, among others, are likely to be highlighted by the AIADMK. The coming Lok Sabha election may add to the flavour of the discussions in the House.