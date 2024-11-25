 />

Tamil Nadu Assembly session to commence on December 9

The Speaker said the House’s Business Advisory Committee would decide on the duration of the sitting

Updated - November 25, 2024 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Fort St. George, the seat of Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly, on Kamaraj Salai in Chennai. File

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence at 9.30 a.m. on December 9, Speaker M. Appavu announced on Monday (November 25, 2024). Interacting with reporters in his chamber at the Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex on the Fort St. George campus in Chennai, the Speaker said the House’s Business Advisory Committee would decide on the duration of the sitting.

The upcoming session is the first since the elevation of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s deputy, the re-induction of Ministers V. Senthilbalaji and S.M. Nasar, and the induction of Ministers R. Rajendran and Govi. Chezhiaan into the Cabinet, besides the shuffling of key portfolios among others effected in September this year.

The ruling government is expected to highlight the investment proposals received during the Chief Minister’s recent visit to the United States, the XVI Finance Commission chief’s remarks on Tamil Nadu’s presentation, various development projects being launched, especially in the western belt, and the CM’s review visits to various parts of the State, among others.

The DMK government is also likely to highlight how Mr. Stalin, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, insisted for funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, which was eventually favourably decided upon by the Union government, and the T.N. police’s nabbing of a robbery gang which broke into ATMs in Kerala and tried to flee via Tamil Nadu.

The Opposition, led by the AIADMK, is expected to bring up the recent Madras High Court order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the spurious liquor case in which 68 died in Kallakurichi in June this year. The Left parties may reiterate their demands over the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, and the proposed tungsten mining near Arittapatti in Madurai district.

The Opposition parties are also expected to flag the recent murder of a schoolteacher in Thanjavur district, the attacks on an advocate in Krishnagiri district and a doctor in Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, among others, to underline the law and order situation in the State.

