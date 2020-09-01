Tamil Nadu Assembly session to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam from Sept. 14

A view of Kalaivanar Arangam. File photo

CHENNAI

01 September 2020 17:36 IST

Proceedings may go on only for a few days

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai from September 14.

An official communication in this regard was notified by Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

The Hindu had on August 22 reported that the multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai was being actively considered as a venue as the present Assembly Hall at Fort St. George lacked space to ensure physical distancing among legislators.

The session scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. on September 14 is most likely to go on for only a few days, a source said. It may be recalled that the budget session of the House had to be adjourned sine die in March this year, days before the actual schedule, due to the COVID-19 situation.