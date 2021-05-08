Tamil Nadu

Assembly session convened on May 11

The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at Kalaivanar Arangam in the Omandurar Government Estate at 10 a.m. on May 11.

Senior DMK leader K. Pitchandi has been named the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly and Minister Duraimurugan has been named the Leader of the House, Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan said.

The election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker would be held at 10 a.m. on May 12.

The newly-elected members will take their oath on that day in the multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai in Chennai, an official release said.

