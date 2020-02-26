Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly session from March 9

The session is expected to debate demands for grants for various government departments under the Budget 2020-21

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 9.

An official communication from Assembly Secretary, K. Srinivasan, stated that the Speaker has convened the session at 10 a.m. on March 9.

The session commencing March 9 is expected to debate demands for grants for various government departments under the Budget 2020-21.

It was only during the last Assembly session between February 14 and 20 that Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam presented the State Budget 2020-21.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 1:06:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-session-from-march-9/article30920327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY