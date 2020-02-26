Tamil Nadu Assembly session from March 9

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 9.

An official communication from Assembly Secretary, K. Srinivasan, stated that the Speaker has convened the session at 10 a.m. on March 9.

The session commencing March 9 is expected to debate demands for grants for various government departments under the Budget 2020-21.

It was only during the last Assembly session between February 14 and 20 that Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam presented the State Budget 2020-21.