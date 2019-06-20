Tamil Nadu Assembly session from June 28

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to commence on June 28, amidst reports of severe water scarcity in various parts of the State.

According to a notification from the Assembly Secretariat, the Governor has summoned the House to meet at 10 a.m. on June 28. The notification is to be issued in an extraordinary issue of the State government gazette.

Informed sources said that the Assembly Business Advisory Committee is expected to meet early next week to decide on the business for the first day. The session is likely to go on for a month.

Since severe water scarcity has affected daily life in many parts of the State and more so in Chennai, the issue is likely to be the primary one to be taken up by the Opposition parties.

Water from Cauvery, opposition to NEET for medical admissions, AIADMK’s stand on the three-language policy and the draft National Educational Policy of the Centre are likely to be issues on which the opposition parties are expected to question the government.

This would also be the first Assembly session since the bypolls for 22 Assembly constituencies. While the DMK won 13 of them, the ruling AIADMK won in nine seats.

At present, the AIADMK has 122 MLAs (excluding the Speaker), the DMK has 100 legislators and the Congress has seven members in the House, besides the lone IUML MLA and an independent member.

Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies have been declared vacant.