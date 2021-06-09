Tamil Nadu Assembly session from June 21

All legislators and Assembly officials would be tested for COVID-19 and only those testing negative would be allowed to take part in the House proceedings

The next session of the Tamil Nadu 16th Legislative Assembly would commence in Kalaivanar Arangam at 10 am on June 21 with the Governor’s Address, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu announced in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr. Appavu told journalists that the Business Advisory Committee would meet after the Governor’s Address on June 21 to decide on how many days would the House meet.

All legislators and Assembly officials would be tested for COVID-19 and only those testing negative would be allowed to take part in the House proceedings, he said. Arrangements have been made to comply with physical distancing norms.

Replying to a query on whether the session would have the Question Hour, the Speaker said it was unlikely. Answering a query on the DMK election manifesto, which promised a live telecast of the House proceedings, the Speaker said it was being considered.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the Raj Bhavan to discuss the first Assembly session under the DMK government. Mr. Stalin also briefed the Governor about the COVID-19 scenario in the State.

The Chief Minister and the Governor also presented books to each other. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.