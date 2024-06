The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence on June 20 instead of June 24, Speaker M. Appavu has announced. An official communication in this regard was issued by Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan on Tuesday. The Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee will meet on June 12 to decide on the duration of the upcoming session. Meanwhile, all government departments in the Secretariat campus are busy preparing for their Demand for Grants.

