TN Assembly Polls | An election of firsts

A video on Tamil Nadu's first Assembly election held during a pandemic

The Hindu's Mohamed Imranullah S. discusses the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and how this time around this year's election bring up a lot of firsts.

The 2021 TN Assembly election, held during a pandemic, is the first election to be fought without DMK's M. Karunanidhi and and AIADMK's Jayalalithaa.

It is also the first election in Tamil Nadu where only the VVPAT system is being used and a a postal ballot system was introduced for certain sections of the public.

