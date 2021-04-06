Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly Polls | An election of firsts

Rajashree Das K 06 April 2021 13:33 IST
Updated: 06 April 2021 13:33 IST

A video on Tamil Nadu's first Assembly election held during a pandemic

The Hindu's Mohamed Imranullah S. discusses the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and how this time around this year's election bring up a lot of firsts.

The 2021 TN Assembly election, held during a pandemic, is the first election to be fought without DMK's M. Karunanidhi and and AIADMK's Jayalalithaa.

It is also the first election in Tamil Nadu where only the VVPAT system is being used and a a postal ballot system was introduced for certain sections of the public.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirapalli Videos Multimedia Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore
Chennai
election
voting
state politics
politics
Tamil Nadu