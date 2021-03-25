Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | 55 DSP/AC level officers transferred

These posting were ordered with the concurrence of Election Commission of India.

As many 55 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) / Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) level officers were transferred from several parts of the State ahead of Assembly polls.

The Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy said new postings were ordered with concurrence of Election Commission of India (ECI). 27 ACs from the Chennai city police belonging to Thiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Nungambakkam, Vepery, Kilpauk, Neelangarai, Selaiyur, Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar and other areas were among those who were transferred.

The unit officers concerned will relieve the DSPs/ACs immediately after making necessary arrangements and report compliance to the DGP Office immediately.

They should assume charge of new posts forthwith without availing joining time as transfers are made for ensuing elections. If the transferees enter on leave on medical grounds, they should be referred to the medical board without waiting for any instruction from the Chief Office, said the order.