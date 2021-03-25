Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | 55 DSP/AC level officers transferred

J.K. Tripathy, DGP of Tamil Nadu  

As many 55 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) / Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) level officers were transferred from several parts of the State ahead of Assembly polls.

The Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy said new postings were ordered with concurrence of Election Commission of India (ECI). 27 ACs from the Chennai city police belonging to Thiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Nungambakkam, Vepery, Kilpauk, Neelangarai, Selaiyur, Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar and other areas were among those who were transferred.

The unit officers concerned will relieve the DSPs/ACs immediately after making necessary arrangements and report compliance to the DGP Office immediately.

They should assume charge of new posts forthwith without availing joining time as transfers are made for ensuing elections. If the transferees enter on leave on medical grounds, they should be referred to the medical board without waiting for any instruction from the Chief Office, said the order.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 7:35:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-polls-55-dspac-level-officers-transferred/article34161861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY