Tamil Nadu Assembly mourns Sankaraiah, Bangaru Adigal and others

November 18, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Assembly that met for a special session on Saturday mourned former MLAs K. Venu, representing Gummidipoondi constituency, R. Venkataswamy representing Hosur and P. Velduri, representing Cheranmahadevi and Bangaru Adigalar, the founder of the Melmaruvathur Adiparasakthi Peedam and N. Sankaraiah, freedom fighter and veteran communist leader.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who read out the obituary reference, also recalled their stellar contributions.

Sankaraiah was elected to the Assembly in 1967, 1977 and 1980 and also functioned as the Legislative Party leader of the CPI(M).

