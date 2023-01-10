ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly condoles passing of Pelé, others

January 10, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, led by Speaker M. Appavu, on Monday adopted condolence resolutions over the recent passing of Brazilian football sensation Pelé, Tamil scholars K. Nedunchezhiyan, Avvai Natarajan, script writer Aaroor Dass, artist and writer Manohar Devadoss, former Vice-Chairperson of State Minorities Commission D. Masthan and Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa.

The Speaker also made obituary references over the passing of four former legislators of the House – A. Chinnasamy, Thillai Gandhi alias G. Adhimoolam, Durai Govindarajan and N. Somasundaram. Members of the House observed a few moments of silence in remembering the departed souls. The Chair later adjourned the House proceedings for the day. The House will resume on Wednesday when a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address to the House is scheduled.

